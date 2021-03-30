Judge sends Wedowee attempted murder, domestic violence case to grand jury

A judge on Tuesday sent the case of a Wedowee man charged with throwing a woman from a loft and attacking her with a circular saw to a grand jury for review.
Randolph County District Judge Amy Newsome bound over Kyle Young Waters’ case after a Tuesday afternoon preliminary hearing.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged Waters in February with attempted murder and first-degree domestic violence.
According to court documents, Waters and the woman were sitting on an 8-foot loft inside a shed at his home on Randolph County 212 when he pushed her off and then attacked her.
Waters allegedly jumped on her, stabbed her numerous times in the neck with a piece of broken glass and cut her throat with a Ryobi circular saw.
Deputies said shortly afterward the woman was taken to a hospital in Atlanta and was recovering.
Waters was released on bond earlier this month after Newsome modified his bond from $610,000 cash to $500,000 surety. He was placed under a curfew and electronic ankle monitoring as a condition of his release.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Waters’ attorney, Thomas Radney, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
First-degree domestic violence and attempted murder are both Class A felonies. If convicted, Waters could face life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.