One of three defendants charged in the fatal 2016 shooting of a 23-year-old Anniston man will remain in jail without bond, according to a ruling Monday by a judge.
The defense attorney for Albert Lawrence Edison, 25, of DeArmanville requested April 22 that his client’s bond be reinstated after it was revoked in June 2018. The request was denied Monday by Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones.
Edison was initially charged with murder in November 2016 in the killing of Antonio Devaras Swink. Deanthony Reginald Miller, 23, and Meghan Ann Jones, 28, both of Eastaboga were also charged in Swink’s death.
Authorities told The Star in 2016 that Swink was found the morning of Nov. 13, 2016, on Smith Street near Oxford suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead shortly before noon, authorities said.
Edison was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000 and released on bond later that month. He was jailed again in June last year after he was charged with several drug-related offenses.
Edison’s attorney, Michael LaPlante, wrote in the request that Edison needs to help him prepare for his trial, slated to begin 9 a.m. May 13. Because of wait time constraints, LaPlante wrote, it is “extremely difficult and burdensome” to meet with Edison in jail to get ready for the trial.
According to LaPlante, Edison had a spot at the Tri-County Rehab facility, and was willing to adhere to any bond conditions.
LaPlante also wrote that Edison has been jailed for more than nine months, has strong ties to the community and does not pose a flight risk.
An attempt to contact LaPlante on Tuesday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony. Edison could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.