An Ohatchee man charged with trafficking drugs in March 2018 will remain in jail, a judge decided Wednesday.
Anderson Walker, 51, had his bond revoked for trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia by Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller. Moeller also bound Walker’s case over to a grand jury.
Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Walker’s bond on those charges after he was charged by Anniston police March 23 with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Walker’s defense attorney, Alexander Dean, requested Monday that prosecutors set aside their motion to revoke his bond.
In the request, Dean wrote that Walker’s right to due process was violated because he was jailed March 23 on a warrantless arrest and prosecutors moved to revoke his bond after he made bail.
Dean also wrote that Walker was arrested on the new charges March 27, meaning the state’s motion to revoke his bond, filed March 26, was premature. Moeller denied Dean’s request Tuesday.
Anniston police officer Brandon Martin said at the hearing he pulled Walker over March 23 after Walker ran a red light at the intersection of Noble and 12th streets. When he spoke to Walker, Martin said, he noticed that his speech was slurred and his hand-eye coordination was “sloppy.”
Dean asked Martin if prescription medication could cause similar behavior, and Martin said it could.
Martin said Walker refused to take a breath test and failed three sobriety tests outside of his car. Martin said he found bags containing cocaine in Walker’s pocket when searching him, and placed him under arrest.
When searching Walker’s car, Martin said, he found a half-empty beer bottle, numerous illegal drugs, a handgun and a scale.
Walker declined to testify during the hearing. Dean declined to make any additional comments on Walker’s case Wednesday until he had the chance to speak to his client.
Trafficking heroin and marijuana are both Class A felonies. If convicted, Walker could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.