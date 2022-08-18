 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Judge places gag order in Talladega Forest shooting case

forest couple

Floridians Adam Simjee, left, and Makayla Paulus were visiting the Talladega National Forest on Sunday. Simjee died after being shot in a robbery attempt. Suspects are in custody.

 Courtesy photo

A district court judge has placed a gag order on the case against Krystal Diane Pinkins, one of the two charged in the shooting death of Adam Simjee on Sunday morning in the Talladega National Forest.

District Judge David F. Law issued a ruling on the case, filed by the state of Alabama against Pinkins, where the state argued “there is a substantial probability of material prejudice to the Defendant’s ability to receive a fair trial, should the parties be free to discuss without limits the case in a setting where media coverage is likely and there are not reasonable alternatives.”