Judge places gag order in Talladega Forest shooting case

A district court judge has placed a gag order on the case against Krystal Diane Pinkins, one of the two charged in the shooting death of Adam Simjee on Sunday morning in the Talladega National Forest.
District Judge David F. Law issued a ruling on the case, filed by the state of Alabama against Pinkins, where the state argued “there is a substantial probability of material prejudice to the Defendant’s ability to receive a fair trial, should the parties be free to discuss without limits the case in a setting where media coverage is likely and there are not reasonable alternatives.”
The state’s motion was to “prohibit participants from commenting on or releasing information about the case to the press.”
The order Wednesday prohibits any attorneys, witnesses, law enforcement personnel, district attorney and staff, members of the trial team, prosecution, or investigative teams to “comment to the media or in any other matter likely to reach the media anything about the case until such a time as a final verdict has been rendered.”
The order also forces “any and all statements on social media made in reference to this case” to be removed “immediately.”
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard were specified in the order and the social media posting by the CCSO — which was posted at 5 p.m. Tuesday releasing the specifics of the case as a press release — has been removed.
Simjee was a college student from Apopka, Fla., touring the forest with his girlfriend, Makayla Paulus, when they were allegedly flagged down by Pinkins’ alleged accomplice, Yasmine Hider.
Hider had asked the couple for assistance with a broken-down vehicle, authorities said, when she pulled a weapon on the couple forcing them off the National Forest Service road they were traveling into the woods approximately one mile from Cheaha State Park.
According to officials, Simjee retrieved a weapon he had on his person and the two began to exchange gunfire.
Simjee died at the scene and Hider received several wounds to her torso, according to officials.
It was after Hider was wounded that she allegedly called out to Pinkins for help, who subsequently left the scene.
Pinkins was later found to be at what officials described as a “base camp” with “a large group of tents” where law enforcement officers were confronted by Pinkins’ 5-year-old child who was reported to be carrying a shotgun. The young child reportedly would not lay the weapon down until they reached their mother, who was then taken into custody for child endangerment while the child was placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.
Both Pinkins and Hider were charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery. Pinkins was taken to the Clay County Jail and Hider was transported to a Birmingham area hospital where she reportedly underwent surgery for her wounds.
Hider’s condition is still unknown as of Thursday afternoon.
Simjee was about to begin a finance program at the University of Central Florida, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Paulus, 20, was beginning work on her master’s degree in counseling, also at UCF.