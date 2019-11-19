A judge on Tuesday ordered that a man charged with attempted murder will have the results of a psychological evaluation he took amended after a defense attorney argued they were incomplete.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones ordered that the exam results for Robert Jason Miller, 41, of Oxford be amended after the forensic psychiatrist who gave the exam reviews Miller’s previous mental healthcare records.
Miller’s attorney, Tom Harmon, said at a Tuesday hearing the results of his client’s exam were incomplete because he did not believe the forensic psychiatrist had viewed Miller’s previous records before giving his opinion to the court.
“He says he didn’t get my packet,” Harmon said of the examiner. “There’s no reference to the records in his report.”
Miller was initially charged by Oxford police attempted murder on Jan. 8, 2018, after he allegedly tried to stab a woman to death two days prior.
Attempts to reach Oxford police via phone for more information Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Miller remained in jail Tuesday with no bond set. Miller was initially released on bond the month of his arrest, but that bond was revoked in April 2018 after Miller was charged that month with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Miller could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.