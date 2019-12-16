Judge: 2003 murder case will be prosecuted by local DA’s office

A judge on Monday denied the request of defense lawyers for local prosecutors to turn a 2003 murder case over to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones said she saw no conflict of interest after the defense attorneys of Randall Wayne Kirkpatrick Jr, 38, of Dyersburg, Tenn., argued that David Johnston, one of Kirkpatrick’s former defense attorneys, now works as a prosecutor at the Calhoun-Cleburne District Attorney’s Office.
Johnston represented Kirkpatrick when his case went to trial in 2016 and ended with a hung jury.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Kirkpatrick in 2014 with murder, more than a decade after his wife, 22-year-old Deborah Lynn Kirkpatrick, was found shot to death in June 2003 in their Piedmont home.
Defense attorney Doug Ghee requested in November that local prosecutors turn over the case.
Defense attorney Chris Klotz, who has since replaced Ghee on the case, said Monday in court he would like to speak with Johnston about the case, but didn’t want to put Johnston “in a bad position.”
Prosecutor Brian McVeigh said Johnston is free to speak with Klotz about Kirkpatrick’s case, but is barred from discussing the case with other prosecutors at the District Attorney’s Office. McVeigh said there is also a “firewall” that prevents Johnston from accessing the state’s case against Kirkpatrick.
McVeigh also noted that most of the staff in his office were previously defense attorneys.
Jones said, after she denied the request, that to rule otherwise would mean that local prosecutors would have to recuse themselves from hundreds of cases. She also said she trusted Johnston.
“He’s a person of character and integrity,” Jones said.
Tennessee authorities detained Kirkpatrick on June 27, 2014, and sent him to the Calhoun County Jail, where he was booked with bond set at $100,000. He was released on bond in July 2014, court records show.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Kirkpatrick could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.