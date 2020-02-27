Judge: 1998 killer in Lenlock Hardee's murder gets no chance for parole

A judge on Thursday ruled that a man convicted in the 1998 slaying of a woman at a fast food restaurant will never be eligible for parole.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors argued during a three-day hearing last week over whether Gregory Renard Wynn, 39, could be rehabilitated after he beat 33-year-old Denise Bliss to death in April 1998 at the Hardee’s where she worked as a manager. Wynn was 17 at the time of the offense.
A trial jury convicted and sentenced Wynn to death in 1999, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that death sentences for juvenile offenders unconstitutional.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 2016 ordered a resentencing hearing for Wynn after another U.S. Supreme Court ruling barred sentences of life without parole for juveniles, except the “rare few” who showed no possibility of rehabilitation. Circuit Judge Brian Howell decided Thursday that Wynn is among those rare few.
Before Howell made his ruling, Wynn said he reflected after last week’s hearing on statements made by Bliss’ family and friends and realized the impact he had made on both the victim’s family and his own.
“I would like to make a sincere apology to Ms. Bliss and her family and friends for the choices I made,” Wynn said.
Howell said before giving his decision he had “pored over” the details of the case since Feb. 20, the last day of the hearing, and could identify with both Wynn and Bliss’ family’s struggles.
“For the most part, I think you’ve made the best of your time in prison, but the law doesn’t require any further mercy,” Howell said to Wynn.
Wynn smiled and waved to several family members as he was led out of the courtroom.
Bliss’ friends and family, who took up about six rows on one side of the courtroom, audibly gasped after Howell’s ruling. Some could be seen hugging prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and each other, and some cried.
Roderick Harden, the stepfather of Bliss’ son’s father, said he considered Bliss to be his daughter-in-law. He said Howell “made the right call” and his ruling brought a sense of closure to Bliss’ family and friends.