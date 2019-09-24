A judge on Tuesday afternoon ruled an Anniston man charged with a 2018 homicide should not be granted immunity on self-defense grounds before his trial.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell’s ruling came Tuesday after he heard conflicting accounts from witnesses of what happened the night of the fatal 2018 shooting.
Donta Kajuan Brown, 20, was initially charged with murder April 18, 2018, after, police said, he fatally shot 23-year-old Darion Welch, also known as “Shoe Maker,” days before.
Brown’s former girlfriend, Dianna Vangorder, who referred to Brown as “KJ,” said on the witness stand she and Brown had moved into Mario Durrant’s apartment on Gurnee Avenue around three days before the shooting.
Vangorder said she, Brown and Durrant had gone to bed around 2 a.m. on April 13, 2018, with she and Brown sleeping in the living room and her 2-year-old son and Durrant sleeping in a bedroom, when she heard someone beating on the front door. Vangorder said she went to alert Durrant while a man forced the door open.
According to Vangorder, the man and Durrant began arguing and the man pushed Durrant to the floor and began approaching Brown.
Vangorder said Brown stood up, and she grabbed his arm and told him to “chill” before Brown began firing at the man.
Vangorder said she grabbed her keys and drove to her mother’s house while Brown ran elsewhere.
“I heard gunshots. I grabbed my keys and left,” Vangorder said. “I was so scared that I left my son there.”
The next day, Vangorder said, Anniston police and U.S. Marshals kicked down the door of her mother’s house and demanded to know where Brown was. Vangorder said she didn’t know.
When Vangorder gave her initial statement to police, she said she did not mention that Durrant had been pushed down.
Vangorder said she and Brown continued to date for several months after the shooting, and she wouldn’t have dated him if he were a violent person.
Prosecutor Tim Burgess called Durrant to the witness stand after Vangorder. According to Durrant, Brown and Vangorder didn’t live there, but had stayed the night.
Durrant said Welch knocked on his door around 2:30 a.m. and repeatedly asked to come inside. However, Durrant said, Welch never touched him and never went past his front door.
Durrant said he saw Brown jump up during his conversation with Welch, and told him to “chill.”
As Welch was leaving, Durrant said, he heard three or four gunshots and heard several bullets fly by his head.
Durrant said Brown and Vangorder drove away together afterward. When he went outside, Durrant said, he saw Welch’s body lying on the ground.
Durrant said he later heard rumors that Brown and Welch had been involved in an ongoing disagreement.
Brown’s defense attorney, Shelby Scott, argued in court documents filed Monday that Brown should be granted immunity from prosecution because he was defending himself. If the case goes to trial, Scott said Tuesday, she plans to present that same argument.
“I am confident that a jury will come to that conclusion as well,” she said Tuesday via Facebook messenger.
Brown remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday. His bond on the murder charge and on an assault charge had been revoked.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Brown could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.