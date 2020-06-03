Judge hears arguments over dismissal of 2012 capital murder case

A judge on Wednesday heard arguments over whether a man charged with capital murder should have his case dismissed.
Attorneys argued Wednesday morning over whether the charge against Kenyata Demetris Burton, 44, was a violation of his double jeopardy rights in front of Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner. The hearing was held in the Calhoun County Jail.
Burton was initially charged with murder in 2013, the year after the shooting death of 24-year-old Dequirea Royal, whose body was found in her Constantine Homes apartment dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell dismissed Burton’s murder charge in 2014, citing a lack of evidence. A jury indicted Burton again on a capital murder charge in 2015 after, authorities said, they’d found new evidence in the case.
Burton was the third person to be charged with Royal’s death. Kenmonte Winsley pleaded guilty to murder in 2014. Demontae Jones, also charged with murder, bonded out of jail on 2013.
Greg Varner, one of Burton’s defense attorneys, argued Wednesday that prosecuting Burton a second time was a violation of his double jeopardy rights. According to Varner, prosecutors could have appealed Howell’s decision, but didn’t.
“Their job was to appeal, not sit on it,” Varner said.
Marcus Reid, Etowah County Assistant District Attorney, argued that Howell had dismissed Burton’s case in 2013 without prejudice, meaning the case could be prosecuted again if new evidence was found.
After Burton’s first case was dismissed, Reid said, authorities found new evidence through a witness named Carlette Weaver, whose statements to investigators corroborated evidence previously presented.
Varner argued that Turner ruled in June 2019 to prohibit Weaver from testifying about any pre-trial identification of Burton in court, because that testimony could be based on “unduly suggestive identifications,” and “the suggestive nature of courtroom confrontations.”
Without Weaver’s identification of Burton, Varner said, prosecutors had the same evidence as they did when Howell dismissed the case.
Turner asked prosecutors what other evidence they had, aside from that provided by Weaver. At the end of the hearing, Turner asked that prosecutors let him “put some thought to it,” referring to the arguments they had made.
Burton remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail without bond. Because Burton has been charged with a capital offense, he could be sentenced to death if convicted.