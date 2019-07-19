A judge on Friday denied the request of a Gadsden piano store owner who wanted a new trial after he was convicted in May of swindling thousands of dollars from an Anniston church.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones denied the request of Jason Dale Campbell Oden, 48, and upheld his 20-year prison sentence at a hearing.
Oden was initially charged in February 2017 with first-degree theft of property after he took $22,214 from All Saints Catholic Church in October 2016 in exchange for an organ that he never delivered.
Oden’s defense attorney, Pamela Hammett, filed a motion in June requesting a new trial. Hammett wrote in the motion that the court had moved forward with the trial without hearing testimony from witnesses she had subpoenaed.
If witnesses had been present, Hammett argued, the course of the trial would have been altered.
At the hearing, Hammett argued against several other aggravating factors presented to the jury during the trial.
Hammett also argued that it was improper to submit evidence from Oden’s outstanding charges during the trial and objected to the state portraying her client as the leader of a criminal operation. She also objected to the court treating a victimized church differently than a victimized person.
Prosecutor Sheila Field argued that Oden admitted at his trial he stole the money and acted as the leader over several employees at the store.
An attempt late Friday afternoon to contact Hammett for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Oden currently has numerous pending theft charges in Calhoun and Etowah counties connected with Oden Piano Co., owned by Oden and his wife. Jones said at Oden’s sentencing hearing he could have victimized more than 180 people.
Oden’s wife, Paige Oden, was also charged by Gadsden police in February 2018 with first-degree theft.
The store burned less than 12 hours after Oden was sentenced to 29 years in prison. Investigators ruled the incident an arson.