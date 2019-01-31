A judge on Wednesday denied a 20-year-old Anniston man’s request for youthful offender status in a 2017 homicide case.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner ordered Jan. 10 that an investigation be conducted for Carlos Antonio Ware Jr., who lists a current address at the Calhoun County Jail.
According to court documents, Ware applied for youthful offender status Jan. 7, less than a month before his 20th birthday.
In the order issued by Turner, the state probation office was given a week to begin the investigation. After the investigation was completed, the investigating officer was given 30 days to prepare a report and send it to the court.
Attempts to reach Ware’s defense attorney, Derek Walton, were unsuccessful.
Ware was initially charged July 26, 2017, with murder nearly five months after the death of 56-year-old Elvis Finley of Anniston.
Finley’s body was found Feb. 23, 2017, on the 2000 block of McKleroy Avenue after he had been fatally shot. Anniston police told The Star they found Finley after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious man.
Police told The Star that Ware was arrested July 25, 2017, on an unrelated assault charge and questioned about Finley’s death.
As of Thursday, Ware remained in jail, with bond set at $82,500 for the assault and murder charges. Ware had been released from jail in December 2017, but his bond was revoked in March 2018 after he was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Murder is a Class A felony. Because Ware will be tried as an adult, he could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted, according to state law.