A judge on Monday denied the latest request of an Anniston man charged in 2018 with a fatal shooting to have his bond reinstated after it was revoked later that year.
Shelby Scott, defense attorney of Donta Kajuan Brown, 20, asked on Oct. 7 that Circuit Judge Brian Howell reinstate her client’s bond, which the judge denied the next day. Scott then asked on Oct. 17 that Howell reconsider his previous ruling, which Howell denied Monday.
Brown was initially charged in April 2018 with fatally shooting 32-year-old Darion Welch days earlier.
Authorities told The Star that Welch was shot numerous times around 2 a.m. outside an apartment in the 2800 block of Gurnee Avenue. Welch was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly before 6:45 a.m.
Brown’s bond was revoked in November 2018 after he was arrested on assault and drug charges earlier that month.
In the Oct. 17 motion asking Howell to reconsider his ruling, Scott said Brown would live with his grandmother, a prominent minister in the community, would submit to an ankle-monitoring program and comply with other reasonable bond requirements if he were released.
In the Oct. 7 motion asking that Brown’s bond be reinstated, Scott wrote that an assault case and a drug paraphernalia case against her client had been dismissed, and that Brown had pleaded guilty to a second-degree possession of marijuana charge and was sentenced to a year in jail and two years of probation.
Scott wrote that Brown will have satisfied his sentence next month.
According to Scott, Brown’s prolonged incarceration would slow negotiations between defense attorneys and prosecutors. Scott also argued that, since Brown claimed he was acting in defense of himself, others and property, keeping him in jail would be unjust.
Scott declined Thursday to comment further.
Brown remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail. Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Brown could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.