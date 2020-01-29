Judge denies bond for California defendant in Calhoun County homicide

A judge ruled Wednesday the bond of a California man charged with a fatal shooting in June near Oxford will remain at $1 million cash and set the man’s trial for August.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones denied a request to reduce the bond of Alberto Isordia Santos, 24, of Kingsburg, Calif., saying he would pose a flight risk and a danger to the general public if he were released. Jones also set Santos’ trial for Aug. 10.
Santos’ defense attorney, Justin Wilson, requested earlier this month that his bond be reduced.
Santos was initially charged with murder June 7, the day after police found 32-year old Racha Dawkins of Enoree, S.C., dead from gunshot wounds in a mobile home on Lewis Drive near Oxford.
Wilson described Santos’ bond as excessive during the hearing and cited the state’s bail schedule, which recommends bonds between $15,000 and $150,000 for those charged with murder.
Wilson said Santos’ $1 million cash bond is equivalent to having no bond, and asked that his bond be reduced to an amount within the bond schedule.
According to Wilson, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a hold on Santos and could take him into their custody if he is released on bond.
Prosecutor Stan Allen said an investigator contacted ICE, and agents told him they would have 48 hours to pick up Santos, and whether he would be deported would be determined by an immigration judge. If ICE didn’t pick Santos up, Allen said, he would be released to the community.
Allen said Santos also had no contacts in Alabama, and had been deported once before.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Investigator John Roberts, the only witness to testify at the hearing, said he was called to the area of Lewis Drive around noon June 6 after shots had been fired in the area.
Roberts said police found Santos suffering from a gunshot wound on Lott Drive, a street adjacent to Lewis Drive. Roberts said police also saw a trail of blood leading to the mobile home.
Roberts said police found ammunition magazines in Santos’ pants and also found his cell phone, which contained photos that placed him inside the mobile home in the days before the shooting. Roberts said police also found a handgun inside the mobile home with Santos’ fingerprints on it.
Roberts said Santos’ family and girlfriend told police he had come to Calhoun County for a drug transaction.
According to Roberts, authorities were still trying to identify a second suspect in the shooting. Roberts said investigators had connected the suspect to a home in Wellington, but believe he is currently in Mexico and have no pictures of him.
Roberts said the shooting is still under investigation and police are waiting on a ballistics report. Roberts said he couldn’t say whether Santos or the second suspect shot Dawkins or whether or not Santos acted in self-defense.
If Wilson couldn’t get a bond within the bond schedule, he said, he wanted to have a trial set as soon as possible. However, Wilson said, parts of the case remained unresolved and the ballistics report had not yet come in. Allen said prosecutors would likely be ready for trial by September or October.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Santos could face life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.