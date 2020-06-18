JSU police charge man with choking woman

Authorities charged an Anniston man Monday after he allegedly choked a woman in March.
Jacksonville State University police charged Marquis Antwan Cass, 24, with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to Cass’ arrest warrant, he choked the woman March 4. The school’s online crime log showed a domestic violence incident took place around 7 p.m. that day at The Pointe, an apartment complex.
An attempt Thursday to reach JSU police for more information was unsuccessful.
Cass was booked into jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Thursday, Cass was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.