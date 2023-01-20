 Skip to main content
Jax State reports investigation into weekend sexual assaults

University police are investigating two sexual assaults that occurred over the weekend, according to officials. 

The assaults occurred Saturday morning at an “on campus” apartment complex at Jacksonville State University, University Police Chief Michael Barton told The Anniston Star.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.