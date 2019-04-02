An inmate at the Calhoun County Jail was charged Friday after he allegedly attacked another inmate several days prior.
Jeffrey Lee Williams, 50, was charged by the Calhoun county Sheriff’s Office with first-degree assault and promoting prison contraband.
According to his arrest warrants, Williams injured a 30-year-old man from Munford with a knife March 24 while incarcerated.
Williams was booked into jail in May, where he remained Tuesday, on a charge of failure to appear for a second degree assault charge.
Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star last year that Williams was one of three men who used a metal bunk to force open a door in the jail’s medical wing and escape over a fence Sept. 2. The three men were recaptured the next day. Williams and the other two men were charged with first-degree escape.
The victim was booked in February on a drug court violation.
An attempt to reach the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for additional details about the incident were unsuccessful.
Williams remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $52,500. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. April 29.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.