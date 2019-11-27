Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged a Calhoun County Jail inmate last week after he allegedly injured another inmate.
Deputies charged Schylar Christian Johnson, 22, of Oxford on Friday with first-degree assault.
According to Johnson’s arrest warrant, he injured a man that day with a metal shank.
According to the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster, both Johnson and the victim had been booked into the jail since before the incident and remained in jail Wednesday.
An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Johnson’s bond for the assault charge was set at $15,000. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to state law.