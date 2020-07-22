Jacksonville woman charged with raping minor

Authorities arrested a Jacksonville woman Monday after she allegedly raped an underage boy last year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 24-year-old woman with second-degree rape.
According to court documents, the woman raped the boy, who was between the ages of 12 and 16, between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1.
Investigator Jay Harrington said the victim’s mother and the woman were friends, and the victim went to the woman’s home to help her with chores.
Harrington said the woman began drinking alcohol and she and the victim had sex.
When the victim later told his mother, Harrington said, his mother reported the incident to authorities.
The woman admitted to the crime when Harrington interviewed her, he said.
“She was open about it,” he said.
Harrington said the woman turned herself in at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Wednesday, she was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.