A Jacksonville woman was charged Friday after she allegedly dealt methamphetamine more than three years ago.
Ashley Renae Black, 32, was charged by the Calhoun Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to her arrest warrant, Black dealt meth June 22, 2016, from an address in the 1600 block of Pelham Road South in Jacksonville.
Attempts to reach the major crimes unit Tuesday for additional details were not immediately successful.
Black was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 and released the day of her arrest, according to jail staff.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.