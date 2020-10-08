Jacksonville teenager charged in fatal January wreck

A Jacksonville teenager was indicted last month after he allegedly recklessly caused someone’s death in January.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Jaylon Lorenzo Taylor, 18, on a charge of manslaughter and three counts of third-degree assault during its August session. Taylor was arrested on Oct. 2.
Taylor’s indictments allege he recklessly caused someone’s death on Jan. 3 by driving at a high speed or driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Taylor also allegedly injured three people while driving that day.
Attempts Thursday to reach authorities for more details on the incident were unsuccessful.
Taylor was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $20,000 He was released on bond Saturday. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.