Jacksonville police looking into shooting at apartment complex

Jacksonville police were investigating Tuesday after a man was reportedly shot at last week.
Police Chief Marcus Wood said a man got out of his car around 9 p.m. Feb. 19 in front of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Coffee Street Southwest when three men pulled up near him in a black Crown Victoria.
Wood said the two men then got into an argument before the car parked across the street and the men inside began shooting.
According to Wood no one was injured in the shooting. Wood said police saw where the gunfire had damaged the outside of the building, but were unable to find any bullets.
Wood said Tuesday police had identified no suspects.