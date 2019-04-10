Jacksonville police Wednesday were investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Jacksonville police chief Marcus Wood said the victim was pulling into Cottonwood Apartments shortly before 11 p.m., when a man flagged him down.
When the victim stopped to talk to the man, Wood said, the man forced the door open, pushed the victim into the passenger seat and drove his car to a secluded part of the apartment complex.
Wood said a second man came out of a car that had already been parked in the area and one of the men held the victim at gunpoint while the other man took the victim’s wallet, went through his car and threw his cell phone into some nearby bushes. Wood said the two men drove away together.
Wood said police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and apprehending the two men, and asked that anyone with additional information call 256-354-6448.
Wood said anyone arrested in connection with the case could be charged with first-degree robbery. First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.