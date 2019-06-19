Jacksonville police were investigating Wednesday after, they said, someone was robbed at a local gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Marcus Wood said Wednesday a juvenile reported being robbed at around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Mapco gas station in the 2300 block of Pelham Road.
Wood said a group of people used a weapon to rob the juvenile, but declined to give further details on the robbery.
“I don’t want the suspects to identify the information before we talk to them,” Wood said.
According to Wood, anyone arrested in connection with the case could be charged with first-degree robbery.
According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony that can be punished by a life sentence in prison and $60,000 in fines upon conviction.
Wood urged anyone who has information on the robbery or who might have seen anything suspicious at the Mapco on Tuesday afternoon to call Jacksonville police at 256-435-6448 and ask for the investigations department.