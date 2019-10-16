Jacksonville police were investigating Wednesday after, they said, a man robbed a gas station the previous evening.
Chief Marcus Wood said a man walked into the Mapco on the 2300 block of Pelham Road South around 7:30 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier while armed with a weapon. Wood declined to say what the weapon was.
According to Wood, the man took the money and ran out of the store in an unknown direction.
Wood said Wednesday morning police had not identified any suspects or made any arrests.
If a suspect is arrested, Wood said, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. Under state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction.
Wood encouraged anyone in the area who may have seen anything suspicious to call Jacksonville police at 256-435-6448 or Calhoun County Crimestoppers at 256-238-1414.