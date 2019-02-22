Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.