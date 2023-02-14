 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jacksonville police arrest suspect in attempted murder case

Jacksonville police have arrested one of three suspects sought in connection with a shooting that occurred during the weekend, officials say.

On Saturday around 3 p.m. officers responded to a call in reference to shots fired at the 300 block of Quill Avenue NW, according to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.