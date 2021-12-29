Jacksonville police arrest man following adventurous chase Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE — A high speed chase beginning on Pennsylvania Avenue ended with a Piedmont man in custody Wednesday.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in Jacksonville where Tony Eugene Heath, 42, of Piedmont, fled the scene.
“He went up several rural roads, cut through some fields, got on a back logging road, and then he cut through the woods,” Wood said. “We caught him at a woodline because he got stuck behind some trees.”
Wood said Heath has several warrants for his arrest for both felonies and misdemeanors with multiple agencies — Calhoun County Sheriff's office, Piedmont Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's office, and Cleburne County Sheriff's office — though Wood declined to disclose what charges those were.
Wood said the Jacksonville Police Department was assisted in the chase by units from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Calhoun County Sheriff's office. Wood said Heath was in the custody of JPD.
"We're still going through the charges," Wood said. "I do know he will be charged with fleeing, attempting to elude, and criminal mischief — for starters. There will be a number of traffic tickets — violations — that he'll have as well."
Wood said Heath would be held on the misdemeanor charges in the Jacksonville jail and then, according to Wood, he will be sent to “whatever agency wants to come and get him first.”