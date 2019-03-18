A judge sentenced a Jacksonville man to more than 16 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to robbing a woman at gunpoint in 2017 at an Anniston restaurant.
Justin Lovell Stripling, 29, was sentenced to 200 months in prison — nearly 17 years — and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines, $50 to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Fund and $300 in restitution. Stripling was also awarded 968 days of jail credit.
Stripling was arrested Sept. 11, 2017, and charged with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony, by Anniston police. According to his indictment, Stripling used a firearm Sept. 1, 2017, to steal money from the woman at the Sonic Drive-In on Greenbrier Deer Road.
Stripling’s defense attorney, Michael Lusk, referred to him as “not your typical robbery suspect.”
“He did something he shouldn’t have done,” Stripling said. “It was less than intelligent.”
Lusk said Stripling’s 200-month prison sentence will run concurrently with a 20-year sentence that he is currently serving for an unrelated crime.
Stripling pleaded guilty in 2012 to a 2011 robbery, in which he pleaded guilty to robbing a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot at the Quintard Mall. He is an inmate at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, according to information published online by the state.