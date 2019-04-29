A Jacksonville man was charged last week after he allegedly fired a BB gun at a woman that Monday morning.
John Patrick Manuel, 46, was charged with attempted first-degree assault and several drug-related offenses by Jacksonville police.
Chief Marcus Wood said police received a call at around 8:45 a.m. April 22 alleging that a man had pointed a gun at a woman in the midst of an argument at a home on the 1200 block of Quail Run Drive.
When police arrived, Wood said, they found Manuel hiding behind a storage building on the property, holding what appeared to be a gun. Wood said officers quickly discovered that it was a BB gun.
Wood said police questioned the woman and discovered that Manuel had shot her in the hip with the BB gun and pointed it at her face and pulled the trigger, but only air came out.
Police later found methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass pipe when they searched Manuel, according to Wood.
Manuel was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $18,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. May 20 for a preliminary hearing.
Attempted first-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade-long prison sentence and up to $15,000, per state law.