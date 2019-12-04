Court documents made public Wednesday identified a man charged Tuesday after, authorities said, they found him with methamphetamine and various weapons.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Robert Lamar McCloud, 34, of Jacksonville with trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a law forbidding certain persons from possessing a pistol.
According to a Facebook post by deputies, the man was arrested Tuesday after he was found with 41 grams of meth and several weapons, including a shotgun, a pistol and brass knuckles.
According to McCloud’s arrest warrants, he dealt the meth from his home on Roy Webb Road. McCloud was also allegedly found with suboxone and a glass pipe with drug residue on it.
An attempt to reach deputies for more information Wednesday was not successful.
McCloud was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $41,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, for a preliminary hearing.
Meth trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, McCloud could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.