A Jacksonville man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly strangled an Anniston woman.
Kevin John Klimasewski, 51, was charged by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies with domestic violence by strangulation.
Klimasewski’s arrest warrant alleges that he strangled the woman with the intent to physically harm her between Oct 1 and March 1.
The victim, who filed May 17 for a protection order against Klimasewski, wrote in her petition that in January he pulled a gun on her, hit her and kicked her knee until she couldn’t walk.
The victim claimed Klimasewski had abused her for nearly a decade before his arrest.
Attempts to contact deputies Thursday for additional details was unsuccessful.
Klimasewski was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Wednesday and is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 24 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in 20 years in prison and a maximum of $30,000 in fines, according to state law.