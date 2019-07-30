Authorities arrested a Jacksonville man Monday after he allegedly raped a woman earlier this month.
The 24-year-old man was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with first-degree rape.
Investigator Jay Harrington said the man raped the victim in the early morning hours of July 7 at a home on Forney Avenue in Jacksonville. Harrington said the man and the victim had been acquaintances before the attack.
Harrington said the incident was initially reported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, who passed it onto the major crimes unit.
Harrington said Tuesday the incident is still under investigation. Based on his findings so far, he said, the man could have victimized more people.
“There are people who have come forward and talked to me,” Harrington said.
According to Harrington, the man turned himself in Monday at the Sheriff’s Office and deputies booked him into the Calhoun County Jail. The man was released the day of his arrest on a $30,000 bond.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.