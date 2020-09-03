Jacksonville man charged with Oxford rape

Oxford police charged a man Monday after he reportedly raped an underage girl in July.
Police charged the 18-year-old Jacksonville man with second-degree rape. Capt. L.G. Owens said the man turned himself in at 5:41 p.m. Monday.
According to the man’s arrest warrant, he allegedly raped the girl, who was between the ages of 12 and 16, between July 17 and July 24. Owens said the abuse took place in a car at an abandoned home on McPherson Street.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Court documents show he was released on bond the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.