Jacksonville man charged with first-degree rape

Police arrested a Jacksonville man last month after he allegedly raped a woman nearly a week earlier.
Anniston police charged the 37-year-old man March 31 with first-degree rape. The man’s case records were made publicly available online Tuesday.
According to court documents, the man raped a woman March 23. Attempts to reach Anniston police for more information were unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released on bond April 1 and his preliminary hearing is set for May 11.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.