Jacksonville man charged with domestic violence in Anniston

Police charged a Jacksonville man Sunday after a witness claimed he attacked a woman that evening.
Anniston police charged Benjamin Daniel Howell, 30, with second-degree domestic violence. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to his arrest report.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Howell and a woman got into an argument around 11:15 p.m. outside a home in the 5700 block of Weaver Road when a witness claimed Howell pushed her down and repeatedly hit her head on the ground.
Price said police were called to the scene shortly after. While Howell and the woman denied he attacked her, Price said, police saw blood on her face and arrested Howell.
Howell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond set at $18,000.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction, according to state law.