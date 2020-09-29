Jacksonville man charged with domestic violence by strangulation

Authorities charged a Jacksonville man Saturday after he allegedly attacked a woman that day.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Kevin Scott Johnson, 34, with domestic violence by strangulation. According to Johnson’s arrest warrant, he choked a woman, intending to harm her or to commit the crime of menacing.
An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
Johnson was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Monday, Johnson was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.