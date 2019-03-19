A Jacksonville man was charged Friday after he allegedly dealt marijuana in October.
Lasail Cunningham, 25, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit.
Police said Cunningham sold 5.5 grams of marijuana, valued at $20, Oct. 25 from an address on Pelham Road in Jacksonville. Capt Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Cunningham was arrested after he sold the marijuana to undercover officers.
Cunningham remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail, with bond set at $15,000. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. April 18.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.