Jacksonville man charged with choking woman

Police charged a Jacksonville man this week after he allegedly attacked a woman in August.
Jacksonville police charged Anthony Lamar Mayne, 34, on Monday with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to court documents, Mayne choked a victim on Aug. 11. Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said the incident started at a home that evening, when Mayne walked into the victim’s bedroom and tried to get intimate with her.
Wood said the victim refused, and the two got into an argument, before Mayne choked her and pushed her onto the bed. Wood said the victim managed to escape and later reported the assault to police.
Wood said officers arrested Mayne after someone sent them an anonymous tip, telling them his location.
Mayne was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 2.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.