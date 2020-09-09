Jacksonville man charged with choking woman

A Jacksonville man was in jail Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman earlier this week.
Jacksonville police charged Alejandro Alonzo Laurie Jr., 33, on Tuesday with domestic violence by strangulation. According to court documents, Laurie allegedly choked a woman that day, intending to harm her.
An attempt Wednesday to reach police for more information was not immediately successful.
Laurie was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.
Domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.