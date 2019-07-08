A Jacksonville man was charged Sunday after he allegedly choked an elderly relative that afternoon.
Michael Shayne Angel, 30, was charged by Jacksonville police with domestic violence by strangulation.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said the incident started around 12:30 p.m. at a home Angel shared with the relative in the 800 block of Gardner Drive Southeast.
Wood said Angel asked the victim for $80, and the victim told him she didn’t have the money and started making coffee. Moments later, Wood said, Angel choked her from behind.
According to Wood, another relative pulled him off the victim. Angel was arrested at the scene, Wood said.
Angel was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with bond to be set.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in 20 years in prison and $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.