Jacksonville man charged with additional sex crime after indictment

Authorities charged a Jacksonville man recently after he allegedly sexually abused a victim three years ago.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 24-year-old man Friday with first-degree sodomy.
According to his arrest warrant, he raped a victim in 2017. An attempt Wednesday to reach authorities for more information on the case was unsuccessful.
A Calhoun County grand jury also indicted the man earlier this month after he allegedly abused a girl in December 2011.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington told The Star last week the abuse had happened at several homes in northeast Alabama, and was discovered when the victim called a hotline years later.
The man’s bond for the first-degree sodomy charge was set at $20,000. As of Wednesday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.