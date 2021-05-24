Jacksonville man charged in child sex abuse case

Authorities charged a Jacksonville man last week after he allegedly sexually abused a child earlier this year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the man, 48, with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to the man’s arrest warrant, the abuse happened between Jan. 1 and April 11.
An attempt Monday to reach authorities for additional comment on the case was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is set for June 14.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.