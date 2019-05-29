A Jacksonville man was indicted earlier this month after he allegedly sexually abused two children between November and March.
A Calhoun County grand jury issued the indictment May 13 against the 26-year-old man on two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
The man’s indictments allege that he subjected two girls to sexual contact between Nov. 1 and March 23.
An attempt Wednesday to contact the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office for more details was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $200,000 and was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in a prison sentence of up to two decades and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.