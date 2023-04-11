 Skip to main content
NON-ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

Jacksonville court to offer amnesty from arrest due to small fines

Jacksonville’s municipal court has issued an amnesty program for the month of May that will allow those who have overdue fines to pay them off without fear of being arrested, officials say.

Beginning May 1 until the 31st, anyone who has financial obligations to the city on account of overdue traffic tickets, small court fees for misdemeanors, or any warrants related to those fines not being paid, can handle that obligation without being arrested over it, said Jacksonville public information officer Benjamin Nunnally.

