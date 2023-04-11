Jacksonville court to offer amnesty from arrest due to small fines

Jacksonville’s municipal court has issued an amnesty program for the month of May that will allow those who have overdue fines to pay them off without fear of being arrested, officials say.
Beginning May 1 until the 31st, anyone who has financial obligations to the city on account of overdue traffic tickets, small court fees for misdemeanors, or any warrants related to those fines not being paid, can handle that obligation without being arrested over it, said Jacksonville public information officer Benjamin Nunnally.
According to Nunnally, this is “not a common thing” — it’s the first time Jacksonville has tried it — and is quite an opportunity. City court clerk Travis Morris said he and city judge Jason Odom wanted to “give the citizens a break.”
“I took over here about a year ago,” Morris said, “and I wanted to give everyone, who has outstanding things that were before my time, a chance to resolve that issue without them being arrested,” Morris said.
Morris said he’d heard about similar programs in other cities and states, but most of those programs were only a week long. Morris wanted to give Jacksonville residents a full month, he said.
There are some limitations. The program is only for misdemeanors and minor violations — not felonies. Additionally, folks can’t wait until they’re questioned by police to take action, Nunnally said.
“The important thing to note is that you can’t wait for the police to pick you up to decide you want to take advantage of that. If you haven’t cleared everything and you run into the police, you run the risk of being arrested,” Nunnally said.
“As long as you aren’t telling it to a police officer standing at his patrol car, you can take care of it with us and then you’re gold,” Nunnally said. “The warrant goes away. You won’t be arrested for the fines you take care of.”
Morris said he and the city of Jacksonville want to encourage all who have outstanding balances to take advantage of this program.
“Not often do you get these kind of opportunities for outstanding fines and balances and warrants. So we just want them to come in and take advantage of it while they can,” Morris said.
