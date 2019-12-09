JACKSONVILLE — Just days after a shooting outside of Brother's Bar in Jacksonville, the City Council has scheduled a public hearing to discuss a possible revocation of the owner's business license.
The shooting, which occurred early Saturday morning outside the bar, left three men injured but in stable condition.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood, who was at the Monday night meeting, said that two remained in the hospital.
The council returned from a 40-minute closed-door executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to schedule the hearing during the regular council meeting planned for 7 p.m. Dec. 23.
The bar is owned by Shedrick Ridley, who reopened the longtime Jacksonville establishment after his application for a liquor license was approved in a council meeting in July.
Attempts to reach Ridley on Monday evening were not successful.
According to Wood, police were still investigating the incident, but believed a dispute may have arisen as a result of a disagreement between supporters of one rap group from Bessemer and another from the Talladega area. About 200 people were in attendance at a concert at the bar Friday night into Saturday morning.
Rick Cheyne, who said he had lived in Jacksonville since 1959, spoke before the council during the meeting.
“I’d like to tell Chief Wood my appreciation for his quick response. I just feel like maybe our safety is being compromised a bit,” Cheyne said. “If this type of entertainment continues to come to Brother’s Bar, I would just please ask you to revoke that license and shut them down. We just don’t need that in Jacksonville for my safety, my children’s safety and my grandchildren’s safety.”
Councilman Tony Taylor praised the actions of law enforcement, who Wood said were on the scene of the shooting in just over 30 seconds.
“That’s just what they do,” Taylor said. “I know they don’t always get the recognition they deserve, or even pay they deserve, and I apologize for that. I do want you to know how much I appreciate all of our public safety.”
The council also voted to pursue an Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program, which is given out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to FEMA’s website, the grant helps fire departments obtain various equipment, vehicles and training. The 2018 grant supplied $315 million to fire departments and emergency organizations across the U.S., with the recipients announced in September.
The council authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to enter an agreement that allows JMCM Consulting, based in Five Points, to prepare an application for the grant.
Also during the meeting, the council authorized Smith to sign an agreement with the city of Anniston for use of the Anniston Regional Training Center by Jacksonville’s Fire Department.
Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle said the department currently does not have many options to train firefighters.
“This will give us the opportunity to better train our firemen and better prepare them,” Kadle said.
Kadle said the use of the facility would be temporary until Jacksonville can add its own training facility.
“In the meantime this will fill that gap,” Kadle said.
The council also approved a half-day holiday for city employees for Dec. 31, costing the city around $12,000 in pay to let workers off at noon on New Year’s Eve.
