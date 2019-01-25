Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iron City man last week after he allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint.
Joseph William Stovall, 35, who lists an address on Iron City Road, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with first-degree robbery. The warrant for Stovall’s arrest alleges he used a firearm to threaten the victim while stealing the man’s money and other personal items during a Jan. 5 incident.
Attempts to reach Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade for additional details Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Stovall was booked into Calhoun County Jail and released on $30,000 bond the day of his arrest.
On Jan. 17, Stovall was booked into jail again after his bond on a prior first-degree burglary charge was revoked. While being held, jail representatives said, Stovall was charged with third degree burglary, with his bond set at $7,500 for the charge.
Stovall is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony that can be penalized by a life sentence in prison upon conviction, according to state law.