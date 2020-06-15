Iron City man charged in DeArmanville man’s death

An Iron City man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a man the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jeffrey David Raney, 28, on Sunday with murder.
According to Raney’s arrest warrant, he shot and killed Jerry Lewis Brown. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said authorities pronounced Jerry Brown, 61, of Anniston, dead around 4:30 p.m. at his home on Jamback Road in DeArmanville.
The coroner said Jerry Brown’s death was the result of a domestic dispute.
An attempt Monday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Raney was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Raney could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.