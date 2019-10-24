Authorities charged a woman Wednesday after, they said, she allowed someone else to sexually abuse a victim for nearly five years.
The 32-year-old Piedmont woman was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with first-degree sexual abuse.
The woman’s arrest warrant alleged that she aided and abetted incidents between June 2013 and April 2018. by allowing someone to have sexual contact with the victim “by forcible compulsion.”
According to investigator Jay Harrington, the woman and the victim knew each other before the incidents.
Harrington said he expects that more people will be charged in connection with the case.
Because the case was actively under investigation Thursday, Harrington declined to comment further.
The woman was booked into the Calhoun County Jail Wednesday and released that day on a $7,500 bond.
The Star typically withholds the names of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $30,000 fine if convicted, according to state law.