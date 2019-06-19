A Jacksonville woman was charged Monday after she allegedly admitted earlier this month to taking heroin while pregnant.
Amber Lee Cambron, 20, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Investigator Jay Harrington with the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit said Cambron was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on June 12 on an unrelated charge and tested positive for heroin two days later.
While she was being booked into jail, Harrington said, she commented that she was nearly 20 weeks pregnant while being arrested and in a procedure at the jail tested positive for pregnancy. Harrington said she later told jail staff she was withdrawing from heroin.
Cambron remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade-long prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.