 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Inmate charged with attempted murder of deputy

Burnett

Demario Lamote Burnett

 Submitted photo

An inmate at the Calhoun County Jail is being charged with attempted murder and 2nd-degree assault after beating two sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon, Sheriff Matthew Wade said in a news release. 

According to Wade, Demario Lamote Burnett — who was in jail for several violent offenses including kidnapping and attempted murder — was being housed in the maximum security section of the jail at the time. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.